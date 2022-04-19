TV highlights for Tuesday, April 19: 'Frontline' series 'Power of Big Oil' begins

The three-part “Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) docuseries “The Power of Big Oil” starts tonight. Years in the making and the product of more than 100 interviews with oil industry executives, scientists and experts, it shows how the petroleum industry went to considerable efforts to hide and distort clear evidence linking the creation of greenhouse gasses and the rise of ocean and atmospheric temperatures. The resulting global warming now triggers cataclysmic weather events and wildfires.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Weapons of mass destruction on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

“Deadliest Catch” (7 p.m., Discovery) enters its 18th season with the crew facing an unprecedented problem: The cancellation of Alaska’s king crab fishing season. Rather than put their vessels and tackle in mothballs, the gang sets course for Norway.

Compassionate leave for Raptor on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Burst bubbles on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The 2022 Masters may be over, but the legendary golf tourney looms large in the “30 For 30” documentary “Shark” (7:30 p.m., ESPN), a biography of golfer Greg Norman. He’s described here as the “best golfer never to wear a green jacket.”

Pops’ move inspires Dre to make some changes of his own on the series finale of “black-ish” (8 p.m., ABC).

The grapes of wrath on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Kate’s big day on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

Army veterans become targets on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Keeping in tune on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

