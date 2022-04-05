TV highlights for Tuesday, April 5: 'Restaurant Bet' debuts on Food Network

“Big Restaurant Bet” (9 p.m., Food Network) arrives, offering would-be chefs their chance to impress a major investor and get the opportunity to open the restaurant of their dreams. It’s nothing you haven’t seen a dozen times before.

Eight participants must impress restaurant bigshot Geoffrey Zakarian, also known as GZ. Their first competition is both simple and profound: They must prepare a simple chicken dish in their restaurant’s signature style. The first chicken dish to earn GZ’s disapproval will send a hopeful contestant home.

Tonight’s other highlightsThe concluding two hours of “Benjamin Franklin” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) focus on his role in drafting the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Playing by Nashville rules on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC).

Stomach troubles on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Gavel-to-gavel “law” coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC).

A not-so-sweet 15 on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW).

An anniversary party goes off the rails on “This is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

Taking on the superintendent on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

Pop and Ruby hit the road on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

“Dateline” over-exposure on “The Thing About Pam” (9 p.m., NBC).

Tony Hawk What’s it like to be an elder statesman for a sport obsessed with youth? We saw that earlier this year at the Winter Olympics when Shaun White had his valedictory snowboarding runs. The 2022 documentary “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” (8 p.m., HBO) profiles a familiar figure who has been the face of the skateboarding world for some 40 years. What do you do for an encore at the ripe old age of 53?

The film also explores Hawk’s troubled relationship with fame, something he considered far more dangerous than the rigors of his sport.

Cult choiceLovers (Richard Gere and Brooke Adams) pretend to be siblings in order to trick a dying farmer (Sam Shepherd) into a sham marriage in “Days of Heaven” (9 p.m., TMC), director Terrence Malick’s gorgeous 1978 evocation of life on the Texas plains in the early 20th century.

