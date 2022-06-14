TV Highlights for Tuesday, June 14: 'American Masters' visits with Brian Wilson

‘American Masters’ visits with Brian Wilson

Can a documentary be sad, frustrating and fascinating at the same time? The “American Masters” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation of “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” is all three, and, as such, eerily appropriate to its subject.

Wilson’s story and the history and tragedy of the Beach Boys is among the most familiar legends in rock history. Three brothers from the outskirts of Los Angeles find they can harmonize and are schooled in music by their cruel taskmaster dad, Murray. In a few short years, they join up with neighbors and cousins to form a band and sell songs of surf, sand, cars, girls and fun, fun, fun.

What sets “Promised” apart is Brian Wilson’s active participation. He joins Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine for a drive around his old Beach Boy haunts, from beaches where he never surfed to the house where Wilson retreated for long stretches, paralyzed by drug abuse and breakdowns. An intimate film, “Long Promised Road” offers no “expert” narration or voice-over authority, even though at times that might be illuminating. We hear from a chorus of Wilson fans of the highest order, from producer Don Was to singers Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Nick Jonas.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

More performances on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

Extreme mini golfing on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).

Kids in the kitchen in “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (8 p.m., Fox).

Trivial pursuits on “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC).

An eager young window washer (Robert Morse) charms his way to the top of the corporate ladder in the 1967 adaptation of the Broadway musical comedy “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” (8:45 p.m., TCM). Morse, who returned to the corporate boardroom in “Mad Men,” died on April 20.

All the right moves “Dancing With Myself” (9 p.m., NBC).

A killer plays a twisted game on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

An heirloom fractures a family on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0