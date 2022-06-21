TV Highlights for Tuesday, June 21: '37 Words' recalls Title IX

‘37 Words’ recalls Title IX

For the second straight week, ESPN returns to a milestone. The passage of the federal Title IX education law occurred some 50 years ago, changing America.

For many, Title IX is about the increased role of women in sports. But sports are not mentioned in the “37 Words” of Title IX that provide the title of the four-part series airing over the next two Tuesdays on ESPN. “37 Words” (7 and 8 p.m., ESPN) recalls that the bill was signed to ensure that federal funding for education would not be determined by gender.

This not only ensured equal or adequate funding for women’s sports in public institutions, but paved the way for equal educational opportunities for women. Most of all, it resulted in an immediate and explosive change in expectations.

As the first hour of “37 Words” makes clear, prior to Title IX, women’s professional expectations were low. Up until the 1960s, fewer than 5% of medical and law students were women. Within a decade, this had changed radically, with female enrollment at the graduate level rising exponentially.

On a similar note, “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (9 p.m., HBO) includes a profile of Chris Evert, whose tennis stardom coincided with the early years of Title IX. At her peak, she won at least one Grand Slam event for 13 consecutive years.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

More performances on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

Ultimate mini golfing on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).

Test your knowledge on “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC).

In the groove on “Dancing With Myself” (9 p.m., NBC).

A hunka-hunk of burning hype. “Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) might have something to do with the new Baz Luhrmann biopic premiering on Friday.

CULT CHOICE

An IRS auditor (Nancy Sinatra) wants to audit a famous racecar driver (Elvis Presley), but first, she’s gotta catch him in the 1968 musical “Speedway” (5:15 p.m., TCM). Songs include the Sinatra solo “Your Groovy Self,” written by Lee Hazlewood.

