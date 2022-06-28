TV Highlights for Tuesday, June 28: Series appeal to different age groups

You don't have to have grown up in the 1980s to enjoy "Stranger Things" on Netflix, but virtually everything to do with the show is aimed at that generation. The fact that the show's use of Kate Bush' 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" has driven it up the current pop charts speaks to the power of Netflix marketing.

If "Stranger Things" aims strenuously at 40-somethings, some series just skew old with a capital O. Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with supporting parts for Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston. It's impolite to discuss age, but suffice it to say that Waterston, who turns 82 this November, is the "baby" of the group.

Hulu's silly comedy "Only Murders in the Building" returns for a second season. This over-the-top sendup of true-crime podcast culture stars Steve Martin (76) and Martin Short (72) in a 21st-century riff on "The Thin Man" series of Manhattan murder mysteries.

It's hard to tell if Selena Gomez (29) is around to drag down the median age or represent the likely audience for murder podcasts.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Worlds collide on the season finale of "Superman & Lois" (7 p.m., CW). While not among the legion of canceled CW series, the show's third season has not yet been scheduled.

More performances on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).

Danube river cruises can be murder on "FBI: International" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

The docuseries "Endangered" (8 p.m., HBO) examines threats to journalists, both here and abroad.

Showing off their moves on "Dancing With Myself" (9 p.m., NBC).

Murder and fraud on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Directed by John Sayles, the 1988 baseball drama "Eight Men Out" (8:30 p.m., Cinemax) recalls the scandal of the 1919 World Series, when members of the Chicago White Sox took bribes to throw games.

