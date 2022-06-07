TV Highlights for Tuesday, June 7: TMZ digs into the Johnny Depp case

TMZ digs into the Johnny Depp case

Distractions come in many shapes and sizes, and it’s difficult to predict what people will find to divert their attention from school shootings, rising prices and the threat of nuclear war. To escape, our nation turned its lonely eyes to the sight of two famous, attractive people hashing out their trashy private lives in a public legal spectacle.

We’re talking about the recently concluded defamation suit lodged by Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) against his former wife, actress Amber Heard. Perhaps not since the O.J. trial has a celebrity scandal been so hotly debated.

A recap of the events, the charges, the controversy and the costume changes emerges on “TMZ Presents Johnny Vs. Amber: From Love to Hate” (8 p.m., Fox).

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

After an impressive career as a lawyer and champion of the underdog, a woman (Simone Missick) must adopt an impartial stance as Judge Lola Carmichael in the legal series “All Rise” (7 p.m., OWN). Canceled after two seasons on CBS, “Rise” was picked up by Oprah Winfrey’s network.

More performances on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).

Mini golf goes epic on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).

Trivial pursuits on “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC).

Who has the right moves on “Dancing With Myself” (9 p.m., NBC)?

A mission to Croatia on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A man’s murder inspires very different stories from his widow and their son on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

Depression-era characters (Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters, Christopher Walken and Jessica Harper) lose themselves in lip-synched song and dance performances of popular 1930s tunes in the 1981 fantasy musical “Pennies From Heaven” (9 p.m., TCM), adapted from a BBC series written by Dennis Potter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0