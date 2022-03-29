TV highlights for Tuesday, March 29: 'Frontline' examines election battle

“Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “The Plot to Overturn the Election,” a look at the groups and individuals who created an echo chamber of lies and conspiracy theories that bounced between the Trump White House in late 2020 and the right-wing media that offered currency to fabricated falsehoods that had been rejected by dozens of judges and branded “bull——” by Trump’s own attorney general.

Tonight’s other highlights An immigration agent is targeted when a fight breaks out at a hockey game on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

Devon suggests a procedure to treat a woman’s depression on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

A lottery windfall on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Raines’ sister vanishes in the Balkans on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Randall and Rebecca get weepy and nostalgic during a road trip on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

“Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox) enters its second season.

Devante struggles at his posh academy on “black-ish” (8 p.m., ABC).

A popular online fad causes disruptions in class on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Vermont pot growers slaughter their fieldhands on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Game show fun on “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC).

Cult choice The 1942 melodrama “Mrs. Miniver” (7 p.m., TCM) offered American viewers a rousing take on life on the British homefront during the Nazi Blitz.

New on streaming Streaming now on Hulu, the limited series “The Girl From Plainville” recalls the disturbing case of Michelle Carter, the young woman who stood trial for sending hundreds of texts to her depressed boyfriend and urging him to commit suicide.

Netflix presents the documentary “Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock,” a profile of the popular musician, who died in 2017. While it might be easy for Americans to dismiss him as one of many Elvis knockoffs to emerge in the late 1950s, Hallyday remained a celebrity in France for seven decades.

The 2022 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile,” directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, begins streaming on HBO Max.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0