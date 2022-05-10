TV highlights for Tuesday, May 10: 'American Masters' recalls forgotten giant

Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) narrates “American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). That’s entirely fitting, since its subject is literally larger than life.

This documentary makes the strong case that Duke Kahanamoku is right up there with Jim Thorpe, Jesse Owens and Jackie Robinson, sports legends who excelled in their fields while carrying the burden of breaking racial barriers.

Born in 1890, Kahanamoku would study and continue the tradition of being a “waterman,” a person most at home in the ocean, swimming and surfing. American competitors were astounded by his speed and the ease with which he broke world records.

But the coming of Americanization brought racial segregation to the islands, and he was barred from some local clubs and competitions. Despite that, he competed in many of the Olympic Games of the first three decades of the 20th century.

He later popularized surfing and gained fame as the founding father of the sport. Almost incidental to his surfing prowess, he made headlines for life-saving.

Much of the footage for this biography comes from a 1957 episode of “This Is Your Life.”

There, Kahanamoku encounters some of his teammates and opponents from Olympics dating back to 1912 and shakes hands with some of the men he saved from drowning.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Of mules and men on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

Hawaiian intrigue on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC).

Andrew McCarthy guest-stars on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Extreme mini golf on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).

A recall campaign on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

A sniper attack on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

A plan for Rebecca on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

A killer re-creates homicides from the past on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Max comes to grips with Fuentes’ intentions on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

A fading star on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC).

