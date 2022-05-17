TV highlights for Tuesday, May 17: Lionel Richie honored with Gershwin Prize

“Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) honors a performer who has been on the charts for decades.

Not unlike Michael Jackson, ex-Commodore Richie was already an established star when MTV debuted in 1981. Both would be propelled into near ubiquity by the marriage of the pop charts and cable television.

Richie will perform some of his hits, along with Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton, Miguel and Yolanda Adams. Anthony Anderson hosts.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

While no listings have been provided for tonight’s episodes, rest assured, “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS), “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS) have been renewed for another season.

A glance ahead on the season finale of “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

Extreme mini golf on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC).

The candidate’s debate on the season finale of “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Game show fun on “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox) and “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC).

A vigil for Rebecca on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

An influx of elderly patients on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

NEW ON STREAMING

Paramount+ streams the three-part docuseries “Black Gold.”

A tale of scientific discovery, betrayal and coverup, it details how Exxon and the oil industry discovered more than 40 years ago that fossil fuels were a direct cause of global warming. Company scientists urged Exxon to move into other areas of energy to avoid global catastrophe. Instead, the research was stopped, and the corporation embarked on a decades-long effort to create confusion and disinformation about the very climate science it had pioneered.

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, this series covers territory recently visited by a three-part “Frontline” series “The Power of Big Oil.”

It’s also part of a school of films, documentaries and miniseries to depict large and respected institutions as practitioners of organized criminal behavior that has resulted in the destruction of the American way of life.

