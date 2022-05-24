TV Highlights for Tuesday, May 24: A night of 'Plague' and season finales

“Plague at the Golden Gate” on “American Experience” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls history from more than a century ago with terrifying similarities to recent, controversial actions and social attitudes.

The documentary begins at the turn of the century in Honolulu, where authorities in the American territory torched whole neighborhoods in the Chinese section of the city because evidence of bubonic plague had been discovered. Into this controversy arrived Dr. Joseph Kinyoun, a medical expert from a federal agency whose efforts to deal with the plague on a scientific basis were met with violent blowback from all sides.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

A robbery case proves too close for comfort on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

Election day on “Young Rock” (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

A man who missed a flight becomes a suspect after its deadly crash on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

The guessing game on “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox).

An oligarch behaves like a cornered rat on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

A deadly hurricane looms on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Deadly disagreements between a mother and two daughters on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC).

“Two Shallow Graves” (8 and 9 p.m., ID) concludes.

CULT CHOICE

TCM devotes hours to lavish, epic films set in far-off lands, including “Lawrence of Arabia” (1 p.m., TCM), “Kismet” (5 p.m., TCM), “Exodus” (7 p.m., TCM) and “Gandhi” (11 p.m., TCM).

