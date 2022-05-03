TV highlights for Tuesday, May 3: 'Who Do You Believe?' debuts on ABC

"Who Do You Believe?" (9 p.m., ABC) asks viewers to wallow in both sides of an ugly situation, complete with interviews from opposing parties, clips and snapshots from a couple's (happier) past and re-enactments of the dark scenes that got them on "Who Do You Believe?" in the first place.
In the initial episode, we hear from Mark and Charity, whose hastily agreed-upon union unravels soon after they are married by the mayor of Sturgis, S.D., during the town's annual motorcycle rally.
Charity quickly chafes at his rush to the altar and suspects he really wants a caretaker for his disabled adult son. She also recoils when he asks her to put a wad of bills in her purse during a trip to an antique market.
Our "job," if we choose to accept it, is to determine who is the bigger fool or the biggest jerk.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A hospital shooting on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Extreme mini golf on "Holey Moley" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Jon-El sees double on "Superman & Lois" (7 p.m., CW).
- Neil's social media snafu on "Mr. Mayor" (7:30 p.m., NBC).
- Looking back at Miguel on "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC).
- "American Experience" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls a 1928 Los Angeles dam collapse that resulted in a flood that claimed more than 400 lives.
- Abduction in bluegrass country on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Max wants Fuentes fired on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).
- "Frontline" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) concludes "The Power of Big Oil."