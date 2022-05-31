TV Highlights for Tuesday. May 31: Hulu series focuses on the Sex Pistols

"Pistol" arrives on Hulu. This six-part look at the early days of the Sex Pistols, the angry and anarchic punk pioneers who greeted the Queen's 1977 Silver Jubilee with a sneer, is directed by Danny Boyle. All six episodes drop today.

In all honesty, any look at the Sex Pistols origin story is saddled with the fact that they weren't terribly pleasant, interesting or very good as musicians. They struck a memorable pose at an interesting juncture and have been fussed about ever since. "Pistols" is surprisingly dull.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The "30 for 30" (7 p.m., ESPN) documentary series presents "The Greatest Mixtape Ever," profiling the New York DJ Set Free, who documented street basketball games with his VHS camcorder in the 1980s and set the action to the emerging sounds of rap and hip hop.

Maggie infiltrates a bar where militia types gather on "FBI" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

"America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC) enters its 17th season.

The two-part profile of "Theodore Roosevelt" (7 p.m., History) concludes.

"Catfish: The TV Show" (8 p.m., MTV) returns to the airwaves.

returns to the airwaves. "Tom Swift" (8 p.m., CW) debuts on the CW, the latest interpretation of a series of novels for juveniles that has been sporadically popular since 1910. It arrives on the heels of the network canceling seven series amid "a time of transition," according to CW executives.

Contestants from various fields compete on the new series "Dancing With Myself" (9 p.m., NBC).

Daughters come to fear their mother on "Who Do You Believe?" (9 p.m., ABC).

Blair Underwood narrates "Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers" (9:30 p.m., History), the story of six all-Black regiments of the U.S. Army authorized by Congress in 1866, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

CULT CHOICE

Set against the background of a violent 1965 coup in Indonesia, the 1982 period romance "The Year of Living Dangerously" (7 p.m., TCM) showcased Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver and made a star of Linda Hunt, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing a man. Directed by Peter Weir.

