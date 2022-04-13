TV highlights for Wednesday, April 13: 'NOVA' explores legalized cannabis

Legalized cannabis may be good for business, but is it good for people? These issues are explored on the “NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation “The Cannabis Question.”

This “NOVA” documentary presents the most recent research on the relationship between cannabis and human body chemistry and looks at concerns about the effects of marijuana use on the developing brain.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

“American Arctic” on “Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) follows the winter migration of musk ox and caribou in Alaska’s northern latitudes.

Archer and Asher squabble over a patient’s care on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Adam enrolls in a Jazzercise class on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Home from the war, Bruce dates an older woman on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Teams compete on “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).

Dan’s generosity irks Louise on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

A colleague is taken hostage on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

Tom’s self-imposed deadline looms on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Halstead mentors a rookie on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

Glum Gary needs cheering up on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

NEW ON STREAMING

Former President Barack Obama hosts, produces and narrates “Our Great National Parks,” streaming on Netflix. Filmed on five continents, the series explores protected natural habitats for plants, birds and animals that have become increasingly endangered as human populations expand into areas once considered wilderness.

CULT CHOICE

Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel and Ann Miller star in the 1953 musical “Kiss Me Kate” (2:30 p.m., TCM), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

