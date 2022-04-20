TV highlights for Wednesday, April 20: 'Killing It' comedy debuts on Peacock

Peacock's latest series, "Killing It," stars Craig Robinson ("The Office," "Hot Tub Time Machine") as a striver with "Shark Tank" dreams who ends up living in his car before setting it on fire with his George Foreman grill.

One misfortune after another tempts him to join his younger sibling in a life of crime, when a sign from above sends him on a new entrepreneurial quest: Joining in the State of Florida's bounty hunt for an invasive species of python in a quest to win a $20,000 contest prize.

The pilot of "Killing It" takes a very long time to arrive at the show's premise, and when it does, the free version of Peacock invites viewers to graduate to its subscription premium service to watch the rest of the series.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

The CW forgoes its regular schedule to air "Freddie Mercury: The Final Act" (7 p.m., CW), a glance at the lead singer for Queen, who died in 1991.

A surrogate birth goes sideways on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).

"Changing Planet" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) follows a scientist as he travels annually to seven monitoring stations measuring changes in the environment.

It's "Moon over Miami" on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).

Bill misses the band on "The Wonder Years" (7:30 p.m., ABC).

A jet engine sparks a conflagration on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).

Finding a supportive audience on "Home Economics" (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A fateful double date on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).

Griff returns to surgery on "Good Sam" (9 p.m., CBS).

A tycoon's death reveals a wealth of motivated suspects on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).

CULT CHOICE

TCM unspools eight Robert Mitchum movies over 12 hours, from "Girl Rush" (5 a.m., TCM) to "The Wrath of God" (5 p.m., TCM). In 1948, Mitchum was arrested for smoking a joint at a party in Laurel Canyon and was sentenced to prison. Rather than end his career, Mitchum's pot bust enhanced his reputation as a new breed of leading actor emerging in the postwar era.

Think of this film festival as TCM's way of celebrating 4/20, a day that has come to be known as a marijuana holiday and a day for calling out the hypocrisy of marijuana prohibition.

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix streams the long-anticipated second season of "Russian Doll." Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia, a New Yorker and software engineer who sets out to celebrate her 36th birthday, only to end up dying in some strange fashion and then finding herself repeating her birthday event all over again.

Over the course of her many birthday events, we learn the soap-opera details of Nadia and her circle of family and friends, but the computer coder never quite cracks the secret of her video game-like predicament.

The cumulative effects of YouTube consumption can be seen in "So Dumb It's Criminal," streaming on Peacock and hosted by Snoop Dogg and a gallery of friends. Shows as old as "Cops" (1989) have showcased criminal and disorderly behavior for our "entertainment." Here, we become an audience to an audience affirming our right to laugh at others' dimwitted misfortunes.

