TV highlights for Wednesday, April 27: Learning to sketch with Disney artists

Disney+ launches “Sketchbook,” a series about drawing and creativity featuring Disney studio artists discussing their lives, inspirations and process. Each brief segment shows a different artist drawing and talking about different Disney characters from decades of animated musicals and features, what drew them to that character and how viewers at home can sketch them, too.

Sure, it’s a bit of a plug for the Disney brand, but it’s also meant to instruct budding young talents and to show them they can find inspiration anywhere, even if it’s from an old videotape of “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) explores wild Portugal.

Feeling desperate to have fun on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Meta makes a mess on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW).

A memorable substitute teacher on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).

More action on “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).

A disruptive fad on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Revisiting youth on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).

Sam embarks on a career-making new procedure on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS).

Gary seems stumped on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

Can a film be powerful and repulsive at the same time? The 2021 drama “The Survivor” (7 p.m., HBO) is based on the true story of Harry Haft (Ben Foster), a haunted man who left Auschwitz alive after making a deal with the devil.

The film bounces back and forth between Haft’s brief romance with Leah (Dar Zuzovsky), his gruesome internment in labor camps and his postwar life in Brooklyn. While in the camps, Haft was recruited by an SS officer, who trained him to box for the entertainment of other officers. Once defeated in the ring, Haft’s opponents were dispatched with a bullet on the spot, reinforcing Haft’s knowledge that he was fighting for his very life.

Once in New York, Haft seeks to return to the ring, not necessarily for glory, but to get his name in the papers so that Leah, long missing, might know that he’s still alive. He has no knowledge of her fate, but he senses that she, too, has endured.

Directed by Barry Levinson, the film dares to explore the moral compromises made to survive the ultimate horror.

