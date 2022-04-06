TV Highlights for Wednesday, April 6: 'Nature' focuses on hippo life

“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) takes a page from “The Lion King” and follows a hippo from birth to his emergence as king among giants. Shot in Zambia over decades, this tale emphasizes each hippo bull’s long “childhood,” the period when he clings to his mother for education and protection.

We also learn of hippos’ constant companions. Oxpeckers are the tiny birds that cling to hippos’ thick hides, feasting on parasites and cleaning their wounds. When the birds become too much, hippos submerge themselves just to get their little friends off their backs.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Headlines speak of plagues, war, famine, rising temperatures and economic crises. What’s a news division to do? “The Kardashians — An ABC News Special” (7 p.m. ABC) spends an hour studying the family politics of a group of spectacularly self-absorbed “celebrities.”

A gang war hits the wards on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Competition continues on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS), “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox), “Beyond the Edge” (8 p.m., CBS) and “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).

Battling chicken pox on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC).

A car wreck seems contrived on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

High stakes at Connor’s poker night on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A storm’s grim aftermath brings the doctors together on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS).

A disappearance may be drug-related on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

Maggie and Gary work on their relationship on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

