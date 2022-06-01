TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 1: 'Housewives' expands to the Middle East

Review enough television and everything can begin to seem like a bad parody. And I'm not just talking about "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (8 p.m., Bravo). Can you throw champagne flutes around in the United Arab Emirates?
Discovery+ debuts "Trixie Motel," starring drag queen and singer/songwriter Trixie Mattel. In "Motel," Mattel has purchased a rundown roadside motor court in Palm Springs, Calif., a desert resort area once known for midcentury architecture and the celebrities who called it home. The motel purchased by Mattel seems like a relic of days gone by, when such accommodations touted "color TV" as a luxury. But she's determined to spruce it up to its former fabulous glory.
And about those "Real Housewives of Dubai" -- snippets made available for promotion show a bevy of curvaceous shopaholics undulating through the desert, leaving angry sandstorms in their wake.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Rules and regulations on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- Big problems at the microbrewery on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- "Tyler Perry's Sistas" (8 p.m., BET) resumes its fourth season.
- First streamed on BET+, the melodrama "Kingdom Business," (9 p.m., BET) set in the world of megachurches and gospel music, makes its basic cable debut.
NEW ON STREAMING
Paramount+ streams "South Park: The Streaming Wars," a new episode of the potty-mouthed series expanded to feature-film length. From the meager information made available for promotion, we can look forward to Cartman engaging in a war of wills with his mom.
CULT CHOICE
The 1950 adventure "Destination Moon" (7 p.m., TCM) was arguably the first film to contemplate manned space flight as a practical reality rather than a science-fiction fantasy. Robert Heinlein contributed to the screenplay.