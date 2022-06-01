TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 1: 'Housewives' expands to the Middle East

Review enough television and everything can begin to seem like a bad parody. And I'm not just talking about "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (8 p.m., Bravo). Can you throw champagne flutes around in the United Arab Emirates?

Discovery+ debuts "Trixie Motel," starring drag queen and singer/songwriter Trixie Mattel. In "Motel," Mattel has purchased a rundown roadside motor court in Palm Springs, Calif., a desert resort area once known for midcentury architecture and the celebrities who called it home. The motel purchased by Mattel seems like a relic of days gone by, when such accommodations touted "color TV" as a luxury. But she's determined to spruce it up to its former fabulous glory.

And about those "Real Housewives of Dubai" -- snippets made available for promotion show a bevy of curvaceous shopaholics undulating through the desert, leaving angry sandstorms in their wake.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Rules and regulations on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Big problems at the microbrewery on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" (8 p.m., BET) resumes its fourth season.

resumes its fourth season. First streamed on BET+, the melodrama "Kingdom Business," (9 p.m., BET) set in the world of megachurches and gospel music, makes its basic cable debut.

NEW ON STREAMING

Paramount+ streams "South Park: The Streaming Wars," a new episode of the potty-mouthed series expanded to feature-film length. From the meager information made available for promotion, we can look forward to Cartman engaging in a war of wills with his mom.

CULT CHOICE

The 1950 adventure "Destination Moon" (7 p.m., TCM) was arguably the first film to contemplate manned space flight as a practical reality rather than a science-fiction fantasy. Robert Heinlein contributed to the screenplay.

