TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 11: Colin Firth defeats the Nazis

May the Firth be with you! Colin Firth, now appearing in the scripted adaptation of “The Staircase” streaming on HBO Max, stars in the movie “Operation Mincemeat,” recently released in theaters and currently streaming on Netflix.

Set in 1943, it follows British spies as they operate an elaborate hoax to confuse the Germans about the landing site of a massive Allied invasion of Southern Europe. This epic ruse, involving a dead body planted with false evidence and dumped at sea, was previously explored in the 1956 drama “The Man Who Never Was,” starring Clifton Webb.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scott helps a woman with mob connections on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Mold issues on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Too cool for school on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Failing the bar exam on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

“NOVA” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) sifts through emerging fossil evidence from North Dakota that buttresses the theory that an asteroid strike caused the extinction of Earth’s dinosaurs.

It’s the final competition on “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).

Good news all around on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

An uninvited guest on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

A cold case gets reheated on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

Too much drama on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

NEW ON STREAMING

You have to admire the genius of “The Quest,” now streaming on Disney+. You may not watch it or like it, but you’ve got to stand back and admire its ability to blend scripted elements and reality TV tropes, set in a fantasy world that appears certain to become a theme-park destination.

Produced by people behind “The Lord of the Rings” movies and “The Amazing Race” series, this reality competition takes place inside a giant castle. Into this fantasyland arrives a gaggle of young people. From the moment the teens arrive, they must accentuate their individual strengths and talents to get to the finish line.

