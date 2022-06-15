TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 15: 'Dream On' doc celebrates women's sports

‘Dream On’ doc celebrates women’s sports

Sports commentary is laced with hyperbolic descriptions from “legendary” to “classic” and “historic,” but the three-part “30 for 30” (7 p.m., ESPN) documentary “Dream On” makes the strong case that the 1996 women’s Olympic basketball team changed women’s basketball and women’s sport forever — and with them, societal attitudes.

The film recalls the not-so-distant contempt and indifference to women in sports.

“Dream” doesn’t only commemorate the ‘96 team but also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a federal law that changed the funding and emphasis on girls’ sports in public schools. By the mid-1990s, some 20 years into the Title IX era, the level of women’s play had improved significantly. After a disappointing bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Games, the U.S. decided to create a team that trained together for months, followed by a publicity-generating series of games leading up to Atlanta.

Corporate entities began to take note. Nike decided money could be made selling women’s basketball shoes. In 1992, the NBA saw the possibility that a women’s league could capitalize on shifting attitudes. But only if the team emerged from Atlanta with gold medals.

Part one (7 p.m.) of “Dream On” explores the changing attitude of both athletes and male fans, among them Michael Jordan. The second (8 p.m.) hour follows the team on its barnstorming tour and the conclusion (9 p.m.) recalls Olympics glory and the birth of the WNBA.

Other highlightsMarital woes on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

More kitchen drama on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).

Showing off their moves on “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox).

Old sparky on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton perform on “CMT Crossroads” (9 p.m., CMT).

NEW ON STREAMING

Melissa McCarthy stars in the Netflix comedy “God’s Favorite Idiot,” about a woman who discovers her new beau has been tapped by God himself to be his messenger as the final days approach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0