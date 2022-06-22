TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 22: Revisiting the Chernobyl disaster

When it comes to horror movies, there are few things as haunting as scenes of abandoned schoolyards, playgrounds and children’s toys. “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” (8 p.m., HBO) is not a horror movie, but it contains such scenes — and it’s much scarier than any horror film.

We’re told at the outset that most of the footage in “Lost Tapes” has never been seen before. This isn’t some lost expose, but a sober reflection on the famous nuclear reactor meltdown and its aftermath using archival film from the Soviet era, mainly industrial movies produced by USSR authorities to tout the modernity of the Chernobyl nuclear village.

Before the disaster, Chernobyl was considered a great place to live, a pleasant planned community. Both the tone and the film stock change when we get to the grim events of April 1986. As has been well documented, it took several days for far-off authorities in Moscow to evacuate the population, despite widespread reports of deadly radiation poisoning. “Lost Tapes” makes an emphatic case that Moscow’s inability to own up to the disaster was a key element in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Two hours of “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 and 8 p.m., CBS).

Something’s cooking on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).

All the right moves on “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox).

“One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun) offers an hour of pop standards.

Gang warfare on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

NEW ON STREAMING

Netflix follows 10 hopelessly spoiled young people as they try to rough it in the wilderness in the reality/comedy series “Snowflake Mountain.”

Also on Netflix, “The Umbrella Academy” enters its third season.

