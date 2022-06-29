TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 29: Special explores history of Black comedians

Produced and introduced by Kevin Hart, the four-hour, two-night special “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution” (8 p.m., A&E) explores the underestimated role of laughter in changing attitudes.

Contemporary comics pay homage to pioneers who paved the way, including Redd Foxx, Moms Mabley and Dick Gregory.

Gregory’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jack Paar broke boundaries, because he insisted on chatting on the couch with Paar. The fact that Gregory discussed the humdrum details of his family life was a revelation to Paar’s white viewers, who flooded the show’s switchboards to gush that they had never heard a “negro” talk that way.

Gregory had done nothing less than humanize an entire group of people set apart by a media caste system that relegated them to the role of shiftless clowns or elite athletes and entertainers, encouraged to perform but not speak their minds. Recent attempts to muzzle outspoken athletes, including Laura Ingraham’s advice to LeBron James (“Shut up and dribble”) demonstrate the audacity of Gregory’s approach, 60 years ago.

Over its four hours, “Offend” moves on with the times, showing how comics from Bill Cosby to Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg and Dave Chappelle and others found new audiences and avenues of expression.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Something’s cooking on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox).

Long COVID and short tempers on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Teamwork on the season finale of “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW).

Tool time never ends: Tim Allen, Richard Karn and April Wilkerson host “More Power” (9 p.m., History), a 10-part history of tools.

Off-duty heroism on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Killer bees target Texas in the 1978 disaster movie thriller “The Swarm” (noon, TCM), featuring a star-studded ensemble including Michael Caine, Katharine Ross, Richard Widmark, Richard Chamberlain, Olivia de Havilland, Ben Johnson, Lee Grant, Jose Ferrer, Patty Duke, Slim Pickens, Bradford Dillman, Henry Fonda and Fred MacMurray. The “My Three Sons” star quit acting after this film, long considered one of the worst movies ever made.

