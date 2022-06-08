TV Highlights for Wednesday, June 8: HBO film explores 'The Janes'

The documentary “The Janes” (8 p.m., HBO) interviews the surviving members of a group of the most unassuming radicals. “The Janes” recalls a cadre of women who helped other women obtain abortions in the years just before Roe v. Wade.

Using aliases, drop boxes and all the other analog instruments of subterfuge available at the time, the Janes created a city-wide network of abortion referrals in Chicago. The film juxtaposes still photos of young students, mothers, clergy and idealists with interview footage of the women today, now well into their 70s.

The film offers a powerful reminder that when abortion is made illegal, it doesn’t go away. Instead, it becomes a service provided by organized crime, subjecting young women to extortion and violence as well as medical and emotional trauma.

The elderly Janes seem particularly proud of their work and the fact that they defied some pretty powerful institutions, including the Chicago political machine, the Catholic Church and the mafia.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

An NFL star needs a new liver on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (7 p.m., ABC) anticipates the big game.

On a marathon of “American Greed” (CNBC, rerun): a crooked congressman (7 p.m.); El Chapo’s loot (8 p.m.), a con man vanishes (9 p.m.), an Eagle Scout goes bad (10 p.m.).

“Bargain Block” (7 p.m., HGTV) explores diamonds in the rough in Detroit’s housing market.

The Celtics host the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

The 1966 documentary short “Meet Marlon Brando” (9 p.m., TCM) turns a standard press junket into a piece of performance art. The leading actor of the 1950s, Brando had become box-office poison by the time “Meet Marlon Brando” was released. A half-decade later, he would return to top form in “The Godfather.”

An abduction case unravels on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

NEW ON STREAMING

Britbox streams “The Barking Murders,” a three-part drama about the murderer (Stephen Merchant) of four gay men in the London area. The series focuses on the persistence of the victims’ families, who challenged the police force’s initial downplaying of the significance of the crimes, which allowed a dangerous predator to remain at large.

