TV highlights for Wednesday, March 30: Filmmaker recalls his past as a bully

Don't let its brevity fool you. The 35-minute-long 2021 documentary "When We Were Bullies" (7 p.m., HBO) will be hard to forget. It blends humor and pathos, memory and insight in creative ways.

Filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt returns to his Brooklyn elementary school, drawn there by painful memories of a bullying incident that happened some six decades back. Over the course of the short film, he telephones as many of his still-living classmates as he can reach. In its funny, haunting way, "Bullies" touches on the remarkable bonds of elementary school classmates, the very first people some of us encounter outside of our families and often the first friends we make.