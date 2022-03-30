TV highlights for Wednesday, March 30: Filmmaker recalls his past as a bully

Don't let its brevity fool you. The 35-minute-long 2021 documentary "When We Were Bullies" (7 p.m., HBO) will be hard to forget. It blends humor and pathos, memory and insight in creative ways.
Filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt returns to his Brooklyn elementary school, drawn there by painful memories of a bullying incident that happened some six decades back. Over the course of the short film, he telephones as many of his still-living classmates as he can reach. In its funny, haunting way, "Bullies" touches on the remarkable bonds of elementary school classmates, the very first people some of us encounter outside of our families and often the first friends we make.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Marcel and Blake collaborate on a liver transplant on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).
- "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS, rerun) explores the behavior of squirrels.
- A million-dollar prize remains at stake on "Survivor" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Eric Stonestreet hosts "Domino Masters" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A cyber attack inspires old-school innovation on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).
- Host and designer Kim Wolfe helps homeowners escape renovation nightmares in the new series "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" (8 p.m., HGTV).
- A natural disaster floods the wards on "Good Sam" (9 p.m., CBS).
- A team exercise doesn't seem quite right on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC).
- "20/20" (9 p.m., ABC) presents "24 Months That Changed the World," a survey history of the COVID-19 crisis.
NEW ON STREAMING
Streaming on Discovery+, the documentary "Queen of Versailles Reigns Again" returns to the subject of a hit 2012 documentary, a symbol of housing excess, poor self-awareness and ghastly choices in decor and other more intimate forms of reconstruction.
CULT CHOICE
Tom Hanks stars as a mob hitman in the 2002 adaptation of the graphic novel "Road to Perdition" (6 p.m., Showtime). Directed by Sam Mendes, "Road" marks Paul Newman's final big screen appearance, and a rare departure from Hanks' "nice guy" casting.