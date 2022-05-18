TV highlights for Wednesday, May 18: Big night for season finales

Cat Deeley returns to host “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox). Stephen Boss, Matthew Morrison and Jojo Siwa will preside as judges. This marks the 17th season of a series that signals the end of the broadcast TV year and the unofficial start of “summer.”

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

Beverly contemplates an empty nest on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).

Winners from three rounds compete on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox).

School’s out for summer on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC).

The last remaining celebrities compete on “Beyond the Edge” (8 p.m., CBS).

Wedding planning overshadows some romantic reservations on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).

An out-of-this world adventure on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Maggie and Gary take an emotional inventory on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A motivational speaker’s symptoms defy diagnosis on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Evidence points to murder on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

Voight’s deception undermines his relationship with an informant on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

A college student vanishes on “FBI” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

A violent criminal (James Cagney) harbors a rabid attachment to his mother (Margaret Wycherly) in the 1949 gangster movie “White Heat” (9 p.m., TCM), directed by Raoul Walsh. He’s profiled in the 2014 documentary “The True Adventures of Raoul Walsh” (7 p.m., TCM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0