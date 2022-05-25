TV Highlights for Wednesday, May 25: Martha Stewart hosts a 'tag sale'

As we bid goodbye to the 2021-’22 network television season, we can draw some conclusions. Tonight’s finales for “Survivor” and all three of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” series indicate that network success now depends on serving up the familiar.

That’s a notion reinforced by ABC’s one-off special “The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart” (7 p.m., ABC). Stewart announces that after decades of collecting, she’s holding the first sale of her life.

Unfortunately, Stewart’s presence detracts from the tag-sale quality of this “tag sale.” People scour garage sales for the unknown and unexpected and the odd chance that you might find a treasure amid the piles of stuff. Here, everything is cataloged, tagged and given the Stewart seal of approval.

So “Tag Sale” is not really a tag sale but just another branding event from the woman who has been a brand most of her life. To underscore that, actress Blake Lively shows up with her mother to buy all the good stuff, and some Kardashian-adjacent creature also places an order — by phone.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Organ transplant politics on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

“MasterChef” begins its 20th season (7 p.m., Fox).

Wedding bells on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).

Adopted dogs vie for blue ribbons on “The American Rescue Dog Show” (8 p.m., ABC).

Bombs away on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).

NEW ON STREAMING

Streaming on Netflix, “Somebody Feed Phil,” featuring the far-flung cravings of “Everybody Loves Raymond” producer/creator Phil Rosenthal, enters its fifth season with visits to Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

