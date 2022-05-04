TV highlights for Wednesday, May 4: 'Good Sam' wraps up its season tonight

The father-and-daughter surgery theater rivalry reaches a climax on the season finale of “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS).
As of this date, “Good Sam” has not been renewed for a second season. That’s not a good sign, but it’s hardly surprising given its low ratings. And it continues a long trend. CBS has milked decades out of legal and forensic dramas but has not had a successful medical melodrama in this century. “Chicago Hope” left the air in May 2000.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A baby’s rescue puts rivalries on hold on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
It’s time for caps and gowns on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
Under siege on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW).
Dirty laundry on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).
We finally get an episode called “Miguel” on “This Is Us (8 p.m., NBC) as the family drama heads toward its series finale. Yep, it seems like this episode will totally be a Miguel-centric episode, looking back at the years of Miguel’s life.
Teams compete on “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).
Darlene stresses on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).
It’s poker night with a posh crowd on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, rerun).
A father’s stabbing defies belief on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Entertaining a stranger on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
Peter Sellers plays three roles in the 1964 Cold War satire “Dr. Strangelove” (2:45 p.m., TCM), directed by Stanley Kubrick.
NEW ON STREAMING
Not made available for review, the Netflix documentary “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” debuts today. Created by producers behind the Oscar-winning movie “Erin Brockovich,” it offers a wealth of news footage and new and archival interviews to recall the accident at a nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., on March 28, 1979.