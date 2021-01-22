TV Highlights (Jan. 22, 2021): New streaming shows debut

Friday night teems with new streaming options:
- "Flack" debuts on Amazon Prime. Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin stars as Robyn, an American transplant who moved to London with her sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson) to escape from family issues back home. An unflappable publicist for a firm specializing in celebrities on the verge of career implosion, Robyn's cool demeanor barely disguises her emotional turmoil.
- Apple TV+ imports the Israeli series "Losing Alice." Ayelet Zurer stars in the title role as a director, once known for provocative and erotic fare, who has since settled into motherhood, domestic bliss and a sporadic professional life directing commercials and mending other filmmaker's scripts. Her complacency is challenged when she encounters Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), a young aspiring filmmaker whose boundary-pushing script has attracted a bidding war and the attention of Alice's husband, David (Gal Toren), a movie sex symbol entering middle age.
- Netflix streams season two of the glass-blowing competition series "Blown Away."
- Hulu streams "Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself," a documentary of an illusionist's stage performance piece.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Elizabeth plots revenge on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Crime takes no break for quarantine on "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A new twist on snack food on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Improvisations on "Whose Line Is it Anyway?" (7 p.m. CW), followed by a repeat episode at 7:30 p.m.
- An investigation sparks mayhem on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).
- New stories on "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC) and "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Spilling secrets on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep battle it out in divorce court in the 1979 drama "Kramer Vs. Kramer" (9:15 p.m., TCM).