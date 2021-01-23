TV Highlights (Jan. 23, 2021): New series explores 'A Wild Year on Earth'

BBC America launches a new documentary miniseries, “A Wild Year on Earth” (7 p.m., BBC America), offering gorgeous photography of animals and fish, flora and fauna, as they are affected by the changing seasons.
The notion of applying a calendar to the unfolding spectacle is but the latest “hook” for the nature biography. As years do, it begins in January, as the tilt of the earth sends environments in the Northern Hemisphere into deep freeze and brings summer to the south.
Over the course of its six-episode “Year,” the series will examine the gentle kiss of spring’s cherry blossoms, the violence of America’s tornado season, migrations inspired by melting ice, the desperation of African herds driven by drought season, and the hints of returning winter that tell millions of monarch butterflies to get their bags packed for points south.
For the past decade or so, the Lifetime cable network has been busy churning out biographies like “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” (2013), “Ring of Fire” (2013), “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” (2016), “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” (2014), “Whitney” (2015) and “Britney Ever After” (2017). If you like this particular brand of cheeseball, then feast on “Salt-N-Pepa” (7 p.m., Lifetime), about friends who graduate from Queensborough Community College to pop stardom after recording a song for a friend.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThree outfits compete to concoct the most “authentic” Appalachian hootch on “Moonshiners: Master Distillers” (7 p.m., Discovery).
A phone call from his deceased niece sends a detective on a mind-bending search for evidence to change past events and prevent a crime in the 2019 thriller “Don’t Let Go” (7 p.m., HBO).
Ebola fears on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
More fun and games on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun) and “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Danger by a dam site on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
A humble traveler is mistaken for a tycoon in the 2020 romance “A Winter Getaway” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
CULT CHOICE
Among the many outlandish things about Oliver Stone’s 1991 rock biopic “The Doors” (7 p.m., Cinemax) is the casting of Meg Ryan as Jim Morrison’s (Val Kilmer) girlfriend.