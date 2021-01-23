TV Highlights (Jan. 23, 2021): New series explores 'A Wild Year on Earth'

BBC America launches a new documentary miniseries, “A Wild Year on Earth” (7 p.m., BBC America), offering gorgeous photography of animals and fish, flora and fauna, as they are affected by the changing seasons.

The notion of applying a calendar to the unfolding spectacle is but the latest “hook” for the nature biography. As years do, it begins in January, as the tilt of the earth sends environments in the Northern Hemisphere into deep freeze and brings summer to the south.

Over the course of its six-episode “Year,” the series will examine the gentle kiss of spring’s cherry blossoms, the violence of America’s tornado season, migrations inspired by melting ice, the desperation of African herds driven by drought season, and the hints of returning winter that tell millions of monarch butterflies to get their bags packed for points south.