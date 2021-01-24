TV Highlights (Jan. 24, 2021): Football games and 'Masterpiece'

The NFL Play-Offs continue with two high-profile games airing today: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers meet in the NFC Championship Game (2 p.m., Fox), while the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game (5:40 p.m., CBS).

In non-football action, “Downton Abbey” nostalgia continues tonight on PBS. Kevin Doyle appears on “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS). He appeared on “Downton” as the valet-turned-footman Molesley. And Samantha Bond, who played the meddling Lady Rosamund, narrates “Agatha Christie’s England” (9 p.m., PBS), the second of two PBS documentaries about the mystery writer, whose many books are outsold by only Shakespeare’s plays and the Bible.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Evidence looks very bad for Eliza’s client on “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS).

Bart gets voice-over work on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

A racehorse loses more than a step on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).