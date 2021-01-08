TV Highlights (Jan. 8, 2021): From 'Mr. Mayor' to wrestling action

If you missed the show’s debut episodes Thursday night, NBC gives viewers another chance to watch veteran actors Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, who are starring together in the new comedy “Mr. Mayor” (7 and 7:30 p.m., NBC, rerun).
The sitcom, written and produced by Tina Fey, follows the action when Danson’s character, a retired businessman in Los Angeles, is elected mayor of that city and then has to figure out if he actually stands for anything. He originally ran for political office just to impress his jaded teenage daughter.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSFamily problems on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS).
An athlete concocts a new sports drink on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
Fighting the good fight on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
News features on “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) and “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
“Frontline” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “A Thousand Cuts,” a two-hour look at the Philippines authoritarian regime’s war on media coverage.
A strange request on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMINGWitty, short and dripping with sarcasm is the best way to describe “Pretend It’s a City.” Now streaming on Netflix, the multi-part series features conversations between humorist Fran Lebowitz and director Martin Scorsese, who also collaborated on the 2010 HBO profile “Public Speaking.”
“Pretend” blends scenes of Lebowitz holding court before a studio audience, walking through New York’s avenues and sharing conversation with the director in the casual splendor of the city’s art deco bars and the imposing grace of Grand Central Station.
The brief running time of these vignettes perfectly suits Lebowitz’s well-worn routine. A little Fran goes a long way. She’s your funny, but not doting, old aunt or great-aunt. She doesn’t suffer fools, and to her, everyone is a fool until proven otherwise. What’s not to love?
“Dickinson” streams its second season on Apple TV+. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the “Belle of Amherst,” a 19th-century poet as well known for her reclusive life as her enduring verse. Nicely produced and filled with clever narrative tricks, it unfolds like a CW drama as performed by the American Girl dolls collection.
Rather than illuminate the life of a literary giant, it demonstrates a stupendous lack of historical imagination and a condescension to its audience. Its writers can’t imagine that anyone would watch a show about the 19th century where characters can’t talk about “hookups,” “influencers” and “media moguls” among other anachronistic twaddle.
Picking up a book is an act of faith and an agreement to enter a world and time not your own. That seems to be beyond the grasp of the makers of “Dickinson,” “Bridgerton” and, to some extent, the recent adaptation of “Little Women.” They are “literary” series for people too lazy to read.
An abused single mother (Clare Dunne) rebuilds her life in the 2021 film “Herself,” streaming on Amazon Prime after a limited theatrical release.