TV Highlights (Jan. 8, 2021): From 'Mr. Mayor' to wrestling action

A strange request on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).

NEW ON STREAMINGWitty, short and dripping with sarcasm is the best way to describe “Pretend It’s a City.” Now streaming on Netflix, the multi-part series features conversations between humorist Fran Lebowitz and director Martin Scorsese, who also collaborated on the 2010 HBO profile “Public Speaking.”

“Pretend” blends scenes of Lebowitz holding court before a studio audience, walking through New York’s avenues and sharing conversation with the director in the casual splendor of the city’s art deco bars and the imposing grace of Grand Central Station.

The brief running time of these vignettes perfectly suits Lebowitz’s well-worn routine. A little Fran goes a long way. She’s your funny, but not doting, old aunt or great-aunt. She doesn’t suffer fools, and to her, everyone is a fool until proven otherwise. What’s not to love?