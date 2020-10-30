TV Highlights (Nov. 1, 2020): New 'Masterpiece' starts tonight

Few actors can convey both whimsy and menace like Hugh Laurie. He was recently seen in the caustic satire "Veep" and as a vile arms merchant in "The Night Manager." Over the years, most people came to know him as the prickly and damaged doctor on Fox's "House," but he got his start in U.K. comedies.

He returns tonight in the "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS) four-part political drama "Roadkill." He's Peter Laurence, a member of the cabinet beloved by many for his modest business background, the fact that he's not from the same old Eton crowd and his populist touches like appearances on talk radio.

He's first seen just barely avoiding scandal by going to court to challenge charges that he was out to privatize the U.K.'s beloved National Health Service and sell it to American billionaires. As he resumes his place in cabinet, he has no idea that scandal is about to engulf him once again. Laurence displays impatience with underlings that just may prove to be his undoing.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : interviews with Ohio voters; mail-in ballots in Arizona.

: interviews with Ohio voters; mail-in ballots in Arizona. Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto star in the 2016 franchise adventure "Star Trek Beyond" (7 p.m., CBS).

Homer votes on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).

Fun and games on "Supermarket Sweep" (7 p.m., ABC), "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Card Sharks" (9 p.m., ABC).

and Santa takes the cake on "Holiday Wars" (7 p.m., Food).

Gaming rivals create a town-wide scavenger hunt in the 2020 romance "On the 12th Date of Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A doting relative finds holiday love in the 2020 romance "The Christmas Aunt" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

A sudden death sends John in a new direction on "Fear the Walking Dead" (8 p.m., AMC).

