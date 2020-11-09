TV Highlights (Nov. 10, 2020): 'Dash & Lily' presents sugary romance

Christmas addicts and fans of gushing YA romance novels may rejoice. Others may find Netflix's miniseries "Dash & Lily" worthy of the hate-watching binge of the year. An adaptation of the novel "Dash & Lily's Book of Dares" by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, "Dash" begins with a breathy voiceover from Lily (Midori Francis), who has tucked her secret notebook onto a shelf at Manhattan's fabled Strand bookstore. She spends the first few moments of the show gushing over the romance of New York at Christmas.
Then we hear, also in voiceover, from Dash (Austin Abrams), a handsome young man embittered by the departure of his girlfriend and his apparent estrangement from his posh parents. He's all too ready to affect a Scroogelike dismissal of the holidays, love and life in general. This makes him a sucker for the romantic malarky to come.
It's hardly a spoiler to reveal that he stumbles upon Lily's notebook, which sends him on a literary scavenger hunt through a Hallmark version of Manhattan. This takes him past persnickety book clerks while dodging Christmas carolers and canoodling tourists entranced by the city's Yuletide twinkle.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The roots of language on "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Kehinde Wiley, Julianne Moore and Bill Hader appear on "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr." (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
- A political motive may explain a murder on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Engagement worries on "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC).
- A stolen hard drive may hold the key on "Next" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Among the most wanted on "The FBI Declassified" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Bash comforts a worried expectant couple on "Transplant" (9 p.m., NBC).
- "Country Strong 2020" (9 p.m., ABC) anticipates the CMA awards show.
SERIES NOTES
A link to infamy on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... more singing on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC) ... A ghost of a chance on "Swamp Thing" (7 p.m., CW) ... Ashley returns to her music on "Tell Me a Story" (8 p.m., CW).
