TV Highlights (Nov. 10, 2020): 'Dash & Lily' presents sugary romance

Christmas addicts and fans of gushing YA romance novels may rejoice. Others may find Netflix's miniseries "Dash & Lily" worthy of the hate-watching binge of the year. An adaptation of the novel "Dash & Lily's Book of Dares" by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, "Dash" begins with a breathy voiceover from Lily (Midori Francis), who has tucked her secret notebook onto a shelf at Manhattan's fabled Strand bookstore. She spends the first few moments of the show gushing over the romance of New York at Christmas.

Then we hear, also in voiceover, from Dash (Austin Abrams), a handsome young man embittered by the departure of his girlfriend and his apparent estrangement from his posh parents. He's all too ready to affect a Scroogelike dismissal of the holidays, love and life in general. This makes him a sucker for the romantic malarky to come.

It's hardly a spoiler to reveal that he stumbles upon Lily's notebook, which sends him on a literary scavenger hunt through a Hallmark version of Manhattan. This takes him past persnickety book clerks while dodging Christmas carolers and canoodling tourists entranced by the city's Yuletide twinkle.

