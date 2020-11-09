TV Highlights (Nov. 11, 2020): 'Eater's Guide' digs into food

Hulu's new food and travel series "The Eater's Guide to the World" begins streaming, just in time to remind us that most of us can't travel or go out to eat.

Narrated by Maya Rudolph, "Guide" has an adventurous spirit, visiting locales as different as Portland, Ore., and Casablanca in Morocco. Unfolding in half-hour episodes, it also explores some peculiar scenes that have little or nothing to do with food. An episode exploring New York City between 2 a.m. and the crack of dawn reveals workers arriving at a Taiwanese bakery at 3 in the morning, as well as cab drivers who congregate at a badminton club in Queens. There, these men, mostly from Bangladesh, stretch their legs, play a few games and enjoy a special tea and bread delicacy from the home country.

"Eaters" begins in Portland, where discussion of coffee and pastries dominate the conversation.

BACK ON THE BEAT