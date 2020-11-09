TV Highlights (Nov. 11, 2020): 'Eater's Guide' digs into food

Hulu's new food and travel series "The Eater's Guide to the World" begins streaming, just in time to remind us that most of us can't travel or go out to eat.
Narrated by Maya Rudolph, "Guide" has an adventurous spirit, visiting locales as different as Portland, Ore., and Casablanca in Morocco. Unfolding in half-hour episodes, it also explores some peculiar scenes that have little or nothing to do with food. An episode exploring New York City between 2 a.m. and the crack of dawn reveals workers arriving at a Taiwanese bakery at 3 in the morning, as well as cab drivers who congregate at a badminton club in Queens. There, these men, mostly from Bangladesh, stretch their legs, play a few games and enjoy a special tea and bread delicacy from the home country.
"Eaters" begins in Portland, where discussion of coffee and pastries dominate the conversation.
BACK ON THE BEAT
Protests against police brutality, shootings and the killing of civilians have not gone unnoticed by the writers, producers and stars of police series. Recent events figure in two shows tonight: Hondo recalls the L.A. police force's legacy of bias on "S.W.A.T." (8 p.m., CBS), and the shooting of a child puts the force under a harsh light on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC). Both are season premieres.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the 2020 CMA Awards (7 p.m., ABC).
- The staff adjusts to the pandemic on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC).
- "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) explores the world of primates, with a focus on domestic matters.
- A talk show dedicated to travel and adventure, "Josh Gates Tonight" (7 p.m., Discovery), debuts, followed by "Expedition X" (8 p.m., Discovery), also hosted by Gates.
- A rookie enters the ranks on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC).
- Spreading like a rash, a popular reality series moves to Utah with "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" (9 p.m., Bravo).
CULT CHOICE
A diminutive rocker (Prince) pursues a singer (Apollonia Kotero) while suffering the disapproval of his father (Clarence Williams III) in the 1984 musical "Purple Rain" (7 p.m., VH1), featuring several concert scenes set in Minneapolis clubs.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!