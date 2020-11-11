TV Highlights (Nov. 12, 2020): Thursday night favorites return

As a fall network television season slowly emerges, some networks and series jump right into November "sweeps" gimmick territory. Look for "crossover" episodes of returning dramas "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC) and "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC), with both procedurals dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle.
Neither series was made available for review. That's no surprise, given the familiarity of "Grey's Anatomy," now in its 17th season. Nor was a review copy released for the 22nd season opener of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).
In another touch of November sweeps ballyhoo, NBC fetes its durable cop drama, the last surviving incarnation of Dick Wolf's franchise, with "The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars" (9 p.m., NBC), a glance back at childhood photos and high school pictures of Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and many others.
"The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS) returns for a second season. Starring Walton Goggins as Wade, a father still mourning the loss of his wife, "Unicorn" toggles between poignancy and goofy, contrived situations.
"The Unicorn" is the kind of harmless, pleasant comedy people seem to enjoy. But it's sad to see Goggins deliver some of this aggressively unnatural dialogue.
For those keeping score, the NBC sitcom "Connecting," about 20-something friends dealing with COVID, Zoom and social distancing, has been pulled from the schedule. Its remaining episodes will stream on Peacock, which is probably a more suitable home for the series.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans meet in NFL action (7 p.m., Fox).
- Rival game designers concoct a holiday-themed scavenger hunt in the 2020 romance "On the 12th Date of Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- Worried about her depressed daughter, a wealthy woman hires a decorator to make their home seem more festive in the 2019 romance "Staging Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- The 2020 documentary "Transhood" (8 p.m., HBO) follows gender-fluid teens and even children.
- An unwelcome visitor on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!