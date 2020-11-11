TV Highlights (Nov. 12, 2020): Thursday night favorites return

As a fall network television season slowly emerges, some networks and series jump right into November "sweeps" gimmick territory. Look for "crossover" episodes of returning dramas "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC) and "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC), with both procedurals dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in Seattle.

Neither series was made available for review. That's no surprise, given the familiarity of "Grey's Anatomy," now in its 17th season. Nor was a review copy released for the 22nd season opener of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).

In another touch of November sweeps ballyhoo, NBC fetes its durable cop drama, the last surviving incarnation of Dick Wolf's franchise, with "The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars" (9 p.m., NBC), a glance back at childhood photos and high school pictures of Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and many others.

"The Unicorn" (8:30 p.m., CBS) returns for a second season. Starring Walton Goggins as Wade, a father still mourning the loss of his wife, "Unicorn" toggles between poignancy and goofy, contrived situations.