TV Highlights (Nov. 13, 2020): 'Fireball' streams on Apple TV+

Viewers in search of a transcendent experience should seek out the documentary “Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds,” streaming on Apple TV+. Filmmaker Werner Herzog (“Grizzly Man”) joins director and scientist Clive Oppenheimer (“Into the Inferno”) to present a long meditation on meteorites, asteroids and other space debris that have battered our planet over the past few billion years, as well as the lasting cultural and spiritual impact of these visitors.

Herzog narrates in his ponderous Bavarian accent, an effect that imbues every moment with an atmosphere of seriousness bordering on the whimsical.

“Fireball” explores the place of meteorites in religion and culture and also showcases scientists’ near-mystical wonder at the meaning of these ancient visitors.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSRed targets Roanoke on the Season 8 premiere of “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).

Ryan Seacrest hosts “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 2020” (7 p.m., CW).