TV Highlights (Nov. 14, 2020): History series features very little history

Laurence Fishburne hosts "History's Greatest Mysteries" (8 p.m., History). The series examines stories from the legendary fugitive D.B. Cooper to the Titanic, decades of muddled malarky about Roswell and the story of Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth, one of the most written-about figures in American history.

The episode concerning D.B. Cooper offers an exhaustive review of agreed-upon facts about a shadowy figure who parachuted from a Boeing 727 in 1971 with more than a million dollars in cash on his person. We retrace his steps and learn about his skills as an aviator and are repeatedly reminded of advancements in DNA technology since Cooper's disappearance.

Despite the title, there's not much "History" here. This is basically a variation on Robert Stack's "Unsolved Mysteries," a series already rebooted on Netflix.

