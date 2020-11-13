TV Highlights (Nov. 15, 2020): Revisiting Thatcher and the Reagans

This is shaping up to be an interesting period for re-evaluating 1980s figures.

Starting today, "The Crown" enters its long-anticipated fourth season on Netflix. While many viewers hotly anticipate the series' treatment of the Charles and Diana melodrama, a great deal of the action involves the queen's relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

"The Crown" does not trade in "Iron Lady" cliches. Over the course of the season, she emerges as a woman both decisive and vulnerable and an outsider who was eventually eased out by her own party.

Also tonight, the four-part docuseries "The Reagans" (7 p.m., Showtime) offers a wealth of period footage and new interviews with Reagan friends and confidantes, including his son, Ron Reagan Jr.

Reagan made no secret that he was performing and told interviewers and biographers that he did not understand how anybody who wasn't an actor could do the job. For a president revered as one of history's most powerful, Reagan left many of his decisions to his second wife and first lady, Nancy Reagan.

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : an interview with President Barack Obama.

: an interview with President Barack Obama. A petty officer faces justice on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (7 p.m., CBS).

Grandpa stands accused on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).

Fun and games on "Supermarket Sweep" (7 p.m., ABC), "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Card Sharks" (9 p.m., ABC).

and Ryan Seacrest hosts "iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 2020" (7 p.m., CW).

A time traveler from 1903 arrives during the holidays and gets to experience a 2020 Christmas in the fantasy "A Timeless Christmas" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A young Alaska newspaper owner puts the accent on the holidays in the 2020 romance "The Christmas Edition" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The Patriots host the Ravens in NFL action (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Kristin Chenoweth hosts a new confectionary contest "Candy Land" (8 p.m., Food).

