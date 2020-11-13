TV Highlights (Nov. 16, 2020): 'Property Brother' explores solar energy

Jonathan Scott, one half of HGTV's "Property Brothers," presents "Jonathan Scott's Power Trip" on "Independent Lens" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). "Trip" looks into the promise of solar power to make energy plentiful and cheap — and the roadblocks maintained by utilities and government regulators apparently married to fossil fuels.

While making "Power Trip," Scott traveled to various states and attended many public hearings filled with solar power advocates and angry consumers like himself. The film recalls how solar power was once seen as the province of "tree huggers." A friend to the oil industry, President Reagan made an emphatic statement in 1981 when he had solar panels torn off the White House and thrown into the trash.

Two decades into a new century, Scott discovers a diverse coalition of pro-solar activists. He interviews Sen. Bernie Sanders and 2000 presidential popular vote winner Al Gore. We also meet actor Mark Ruffalo, a Kenosha native and a longtime energy activist. But he spends more time with Debbie Dooley, a gun-loving tea party activist who sees solar energy as empowering homeowners and businesses and getting state regulators out of the picture.

