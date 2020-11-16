TV Highlights (Nov. 17, 2020): 'Big Sky' comes with big expectations

You can’t say there aren’t big expectations for “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC). Created by David E. Kelley (“Big, Little Lies”) and based on a series of novels by C.J. Box, it’s the network’s only new drama in a season stymied by COVID-related production delays.

Those snags may explain why a screener hasn’t been made available to reviewers so close to air date.

As the title implies, “Sky” is a mystery set in Montana, where two beautiful women have been kidnapped on a stretch of lonely road. But they are not alone. The abduction of gorgeous girls seems to be so commonplace at the local truck stops that State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) seems downright glib about the news. His partner (or is it his boss?), the improbably good-looking Det. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), assembles a posse of supermodels to sleuth things out.

It’s unclear if Kelley is going full-tilt “Blue Velvet” here or merely returning to the surreal whimsy of his “Ally McBeal” days.

Holiday specialTime was holiday specials were meant to sell toys. Now they star. And it seems to have been more than 40 years since anybody had the nerve to put the words “Star Wars” in the title of a holiday extravaganza, what with the debacle of the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.”