TV Highlights (Nov. 18, 2020): 'Crazy' studies seeds of violence

“Crazy, Not Insane” (8 p.m., HBO) is as chilling as any thriller. The film profiles psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a gentle woman with a ready sense of humor who has dedicated her life to the study of violence and murder.
Over the course of her career, she has studied many killers and serial killers and found many to be the victims of horrendous abuse. From infancy and childhood, many were subject to horrific treatment that not only entailed psychological horrors but physical violence resulting in actual brain damage. Scars on the brain itself, she argues, unleashed inner monsters that might not arise from a person with an intact brain.
She keeps a rather sanguine attitude about the very thin line separating any of us, including herself, from extreme violence. A lesion in the brain, a cyst or change of chemical balance could turn anybody into a monster, she observes.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The choice of chief chafes on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Teams circle the globe on “The Amazing Race” (7 p.m., CBS).
“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) reflects on efforts to protect primate population.
Shocking news delivered on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Pops’ brother arrives unexpectedly on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC).
A wrongly convicted inmate hopes to reconnect with his family on the second season premiere of “For Life” (9 p.m., ABC).
A former officer’s son faces murder charges on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
“Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls gangster Dutch Schultz (1902-’35) and follows teams of treasure hunters as they scour empty fields, caves and building ruins of New York’s Hudson Valley and Catskills searching for his supposed buried treasure.
