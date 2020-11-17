TV Highlights (Nov. 18, 2020): 'Crazy' studies seeds of violence

“Crazy, Not Insane” (8 p.m., HBO) is as chilling as any thriller. The film profiles psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a gentle woman with a ready sense of humor who has dedicated her life to the study of violence and murder.

Over the course of her career, she has studied many killers and serial killers and found many to be the victims of horrendous abuse. From infancy and childhood, many were subject to horrific treatment that not only entailed psychological horrors but physical violence resulting in actual brain damage. Scars on the brain itself, she argues, unleashed inner monsters that might not arise from a person with an intact brain.

She keeps a rather sanguine attitude about the very thin line separating any of us, including herself, from extreme violence. A lesion in the brain, a cyst or change of chemical balance could turn anybody into a monster, she observes.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The choice of chief chafes on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

Teams circle the globe on “The Amazing Race” (7 p.m., CBS).

“Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) reflects on efforts to protect primate population.