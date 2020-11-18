TV Highlights (Nov. 19, 2020): 'Supernatural' signing off

You have to hand it to James Roday Rodriguez. He's best known as the flippant Shawn from "Psyche," the silliest comedy from USA's "blue sky" lineup. On "Million," he's Gary Mendez. And even if he's shifted from a light comedy to one of network television's most self-important melodramas, he's basically playing the same character, a glib goofball hiding behind a wall of sarcasm. Given all the dreary "Things" we have to endure, his attitude is a welcome relief.