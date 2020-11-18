TV Highlights (Nov. 19, 2020): 'Supernatural' signing off

After 15 seasons traveling to hell and back, "Supernatural" (8 p.m., CW) comes to a demon-hunting conclusion. But not before "Supernatural: The Long Road Home" (7 p.m., CW) glances back at the series with interviews with the writers, cast and crew.
For what it's worth, "Supernatural" was the last show from the old WB network lineup. After one season on the WB, it joined the CW lineup in 2006, when that network combined shows from WB and UPN. The other WB series to make the jump, including "One Tree Hill," "Gilmore Girls," "7th Heaven," "Reba" and "Smallville," seem like relics from another era.
Arguably, the most supernatural thing about "Supernatural" was its refusal to die.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Sheldon doubles down on bike riding before college on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- On two episodes of "Superstore" (NBC): Dina's big chance at running the store (7 p.m.); a kind gesture (7:30 p.m., rerun).
- Organ failure on "B Positive" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks meet in NFL action (7 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime).
- Social distance makes the heart grow fonder on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).
- In a 2020 romance, a disillusioned violinist rediscovers her passions after a "Christmas in Vienna" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- Bonnie glances back at her life on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Domestic violence on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC).
- The pandemic sets the agenda on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).
- A strange invader scuttles party plans on "Star Trek: Discovery" (9 p.m., CBS).
- It's perhaps fitting that a show called "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC) should throw everything but the kitchen sink at the viewer. Over the course of the third season opener, we have flashbacks to a sudden accident, a near-death experience, flashbacks to a breakup, flashbacks to a drowning, a character consumed by guilt and grief wrestling with sobriety, memories of first encounters, a first impression mangled by a "cute" misunderstanding, an adoption crisis, hospital vigils, wheelchairs — and a reaffirmation of vows. Whew.
You have to hand it to James Roday Rodriguez. He's best known as the flippant Shawn from "Psyche," the silliest comedy from USA's "blue sky" lineup. On "Million," he's Gary Mendez. And even if he's shifted from a light comedy to one of network television's most self-important melodramas, he's basically playing the same character, a glib goofball hiding behind a wall of sarcasm. Given all the dreary "Things" we have to endure, his attitude is a welcome relief.
