TV Highlights (Nov. 2, 2020): 'Good Doctor' confronts the pandemic

"The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC) returns for a fourth season. Like any series set in a hospital, the makers of the series had to decide whether to put their characters on the "front lines" of the fight against COVID-19. In promotional clips for the season opener, the folks behind "Doctor" declared that it would seem false to ignore the situation.
"Good Doctor" isn't the first series to address COVID in a medical setting. Not even the first on ABC. On the season debut of "black-ish," Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) was hailed as a hero for her work as a doctor, something that got under Dre's (Anthony Anderson) skin, so he declared his stay-at-home work for an advertising agency is equally "essential."
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The New York Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL football action (7 p.m., ESPN).
- Fun and games on "The Price Is Right at Night" (7 p.m., CBS).
- McKenna protects her mother's privacy on "L.A.'s Finest" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Mark's ride in a squad car does not go smoothly on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- Ginger turns the tables on her kidnappers on "Filthy Rich" (8 p.m., Fox).
- "Frontline" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) repeats "The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden," offering profiles of each candidate with a special emphasis on the psychology and character of both men.
- The 2020 documentary "With Drawn Arms" (8 p.m., Starz) recalls Tommie Smith, the gold medalist at the 1968 Olympics whose Black power salute on the medals podium caused much controversy at the time, and resonates today as athletes use their status to comment on police brutality.
- "Saturday Night Live: 2020 Election Special" (9 p.m., NBC) reflects on Tuesday's big event.
- A pro bono case interferes with Christmas plans on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- After the death of his true love, a man finds religion on "Soulmates" (9 p.m., AMC).
CULT CHOICE
A detective (Victor Mature) hunts down a boyhood friend-turned-killer (Richard Conte) in the 1948 noir drama "Cry of the City" (9 p.m., TCM). Conte appeared in more than 100 films, most notably in "The Godfather" as Barzini.
