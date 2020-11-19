TV Highlights (Nov. 20, 2020): 'The Pack' starts on Amazon Prime

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn hosts "The Pack." Streaming on Amazon Prime , this reality series invites 12 teams to travel the world and compete in feats of skill and athleticism for a $750,000 prize.

How is this different from "The Amazing Race"? All 12 teams consist of humans and their dogs. The winning team gets $500,000, and a quarter of a million goes to the animal charity of their choice. Not sure you could pull this off with cats. Or pugs, for that matter.