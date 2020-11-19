TV Highlights (Nov. 20, 2020): 'The Pack' starts on Amazon Prime

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn hosts "The Pack." Streaming on Amazon Prime, this reality series invites 12 teams to travel the world and compete in feats of skill and athleticism for a $750,000 prize.
How is this different from "The Amazing Race"? All 12 teams consist of humans and their dogs. The winning team gets $500,000, and a quarter of a million goes to the animal charity of their choice. Not sure you could pull this off with cats. Or pugs, for that matter.
- Also streaming on Amazon Prime is the ambitious effort, "Small Axe," an anthology of five original movies from director Steve McQueen ("12 Years a Slave"). Together, they show a picture of London's West Indian community between the 1960s and the mid-1980s. The films will unfold weekly through Dec. 18.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Liz may be pushing the wrong buttons on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A woman scrambles to help her cousin's dream of opening an Italian restaurant come true in the 2020 romance "A Taste of Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Vegan snack food on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC) examines the shooting of Breonna Taylor.
- "Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 pm. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical."
- A failure to act on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- "The New York Times Presents" (9 p.m., FX) profiles the 17-year-old hacker who shut down Twitter.
- Valley girls entertain aliens in the 1988 comedy "Earth Girls Are Easy" (1 a.m., TCM), starring Geena Davis, Julie Brown, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and Jeff Goldblum. A box office dud, the film became a cult hit, particularly after Carrey and Wayans starred on "In Living Color" on Fox.
CULT CHOICE
Paul Newman and Robert Redford portray Depression-era con men in the 1973 drama "The Sting" (8 p.m., Outdoor). Directed by George Roy Hill, who had worked with both leads on "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," this film was a box office hit and critical darling, scoring 10 Oscar nominations and winning seven, including best picture and best director. The film also popularized the ragtime piano music of Scott Joplin.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!