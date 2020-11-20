TV Highlights (Nov. 21, 2020): Big Ten football, Christmas movies

Some of the best books are best read and resist translation to the screen. Words that move, particularly on a personal and intimate level, don't make for memorable "moving pictures."

Further proof of this phenomenon arrives with "Between the World and Me" (7 p.m., HBO). Published to great acclaim in 2015, Ta-Nehisi Coates' book unfolds as a long letter to his 15-year-old son, a version of "the talk" that Black parents often have with their children, teaching them the facts of life in a society that does not seem to value Black people.

This production offers a chorus of voices reading passages, including the author and Angela Bassett, Angela Davis, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Courtney B. Vance, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

There is a great deal of difference between the act of reading one man's letter in his own voice and listening to it recited by a group. One offers a powerful communion between reader and writer, the other is a pious performance piece delivered by movie stars.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

It's a busy college football day for Big Ten fans, with Indiana at Ohio State (11 a.m., Fox) and Wisconsin at Northwestern (2:30 p.m., ABC). Other action includes Tennessee at Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN), Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Arizona at Washington (7 p.m., Fox).

and Other action includes and The voices of Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone animate the 2013 caveman comedy "The Croods" (7 p.m., NBC).

A single father (Mario Lopez) finds himself pushed under the mistletoe by his meddling family in the 2020 holiday romance "Feliz NaviDAD" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

A work-obsessed TV producer is haunted by the ghost of her deceased mentor in the 2020 romance "A Nashville Christmas Carol" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

The daughter of a shooting victim needs protection on "NCIS: New Orleans" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

