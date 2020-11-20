TV Highlights (Nov. 22, 2020): Dolly Parton hosts Christmas special

It's only the weekend before Thanksgiving, but we may already have arrived at the Christmas special of 2020. I'm not saying "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" is good, but you won't soon forget it.

Streaming today on Netflix, "Square" offers a full-blown musical with extensive choreography by director Debbie Allen.

The story, if you can call it that, takes place in Fullerville, a little town that looks like it came out of a Thomas Kinkaid painting. Christine Baranski plays Regina Fuller, an embittered former resident out to sell the town to shopping center developers and evict everyone on Christmas Eve, no less.

Parton plays a homeless woman as well as an angel. Much of the dialogue is sung, and the musical numbers propel the story. And like the story, the lyrics sound like they were made up on the spot. The stories and songs involve a feisty hairdresser (Jenifer Lewis), a possible brain cancer diagnosis and an homage to "The Wizard of Oz" (7 and 9:15 p.m., TBS).

No one can call Dolly Parton stingy, and "Christmas on the Square" comes overstuffed in every conceivable fashion.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): COVID survivors; students getting lost in the shuffle; a glance at life for the over-90 set.

Maggie puts family first on the finale of "The Trouble With Maggie Cole" (7 p.m., PBS).

"The Reagans" (7 p.m., Showtime) examines Ronald Reagan's use of racial dog whistles in his campaigns for governor and president.

A New York weakling (Woody Allen) becomes embroiled in a Latin American revolution in the 1971 comedy "Bananas" (7 p.m., TCM).

The Raiders and Chiefs meet in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

"Belushi" (8 p.m., Showtime) is director R.J. Cutler's documentary take on the larger-than-life comedian who rocketed to fame on "Saturday Night Live" and was enjoying a successful movie career when he died of a drug overdose in 1982.

