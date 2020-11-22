TV Highlights (Nov. 23, 2020): Haunted nuns in FX's 'Black Narcissus'

Haunted nuns in FX’s ‘Black Narcissus’
FX remakes a classic film and offers it as a three-part limited series. I had a bad feeling about similar efforts when they first announced “Fargo,” and that has been a triumph. So I decided to give this “Black Narcissus” (7 p.m., FX) the benefit of the doubt.
Based on a 1939 best-selling novel by Rumer Godden, “Narcissus” relates the story of an order of British nuns who set up a convent school in the remote Himalayan palace of Mopu. Known as “the house of women” because a local warlord once kept his harem there, it has a tragic history. The current general (Kulvinder Ghir) hopes the presence of holy women can cleanse the place of its evil reputation, as it was there his sister committed suicide.
The nuns of Saint Faith have problems of their own. The mother superior, Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton), may have unwisely entered religious life to get over a broken heart. The nuns of Saint Faith have banished mirrors from their midst. When poor Sister Ruth stumbles upo n a looking glass, she just can’t stop gazing. And soon she’s got company. But not among the living.
Look for appearances by Jim Broadbent, Gina McKee and the late Diana Rigg in one of her final screen appearances.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Debate night on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
Over the next four nights, the CW will air “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” (7 p.m., CW).
A diamond heist on “L.A.’s Finest” (7 p.m., Fox).
A winner emerges on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC).
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL football (7 p.m., ESPN).
An overscheduled professional rekindles a relationship with her high school boyfriend when she returns to her small town for Christmas in the 2020 romance “Heart of the Holidays” (7 p.m., Hallmark). A major deviation from the norm! (Just kidding).
Overexposed on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS).
Jesus goes missing on “Filthy Rich” (8 p.m., Fox).
Conflicts of interest on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
A wretched decision on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).
The “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., Channel 11; 10:30 p.m., Channel 10, PBS) documentary “Belly of the Beast” exposes abuses in the California prison system.
CULT CHOICE
A son’s snobbery keeps his mother from remarrying and blinds him to his family’s fading fortunes in Kenosha native Orson Welles’ 1942 adaptation of Booth Tarkington’s novel “The Magnificent Ambersons” (5:15 p.m., TCM).
