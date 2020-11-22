TV Highlights (Nov. 23, 2020): Haunted nuns in FX's 'Black Narcissus'

Haunted nuns in FX’s ‘Black Narcissus’

FX remakes a classic film and offers it as a three-part limited series. I had a bad feeling about similar efforts when they first announced “Fargo,” and that has been a triumph. So I decided to give this “Black Narcissus” (7 p.m., FX) the benefit of the doubt.

Based on a 1939 best-selling novel by Rumer Godden, “Narcissus” relates the story of an order of British nuns who set up a convent school in the remote Himalayan palace of Mopu. Known as “the house of women” because a local warlord once kept his harem there, it has a tragic history. The current general (Kulvinder Ghir) hopes the presence of holy women can cleanse the place of its evil reputation, as it was there his sister committed suicide.

The nuns of Saint Faith have problems of their own. The mother superior, Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton), may have unwisely entered religious life to get over a broken heart. The nuns of Saint Faith have banished mirrors from their midst. When poor Sister Ruth stumbles upo n a looking glass, she just can’t stop gazing. And soon she’s got company. But not among the living.