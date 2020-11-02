TV Highlights (Nov. 3, 2020): Watch election results ... or 'Election'

Election results will dominate television today. Care to watch something else? To my mind, the best movie about election night drama, tension, anticipation and disappointment is the 1976 Australian comedy "Don's Party," directed by Bruce Beresford ("Breaker Morant"). Streaming on Amazon Prime, it's based on a 1971 stage drama by David Williamson.

The setting is a small celebration thrown by an opinionated schoolteacher and his wife to anticipate the victory of their party in the 1969 elections. Politics soon takes a backseat to cringeworthy behavior. Boozy men embarrass themselves, argue and humiliate their wives. It's as good a depiction of a soiree gone off the rails as I've ever seen on film, and a good reminder that when the votes are counted, life tends to go on. Even if accompanied by a raging hangover and the need to clean up the mess from the night before.