TV Highlights (Nov. 3, 2020): Watch the election or 'Election'

Election results will dominate television today. Care to watch something else? To my mind, the best movie about election night drama, tension, anticipation and disappointment is the 1976 Australian comedy "Don's Party," directed by Bruce Beresford ("Breaker Morant"). Streaming on Amazon Prime, it's based on a 1971 stage drama by David Williamson.
The setting is a small celebration thrown by an opinionated schoolteacher and his wife to anticipate the victory of their party in the 1969 elections. Politics soon takes a backseat to cringeworthy behavior. Boozy men embarrass themselves, argue and humiliate their wives. It's as good a depiction of a soiree gone off the rails as I've ever seen on film, and a good reminder that when the votes are counted, life tends to go on. Even if accompanied by a raging hangover and the need to clean up the mess from the night before.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A perfect student's (Reese Witherspoon) run for class president brings out the worst in a teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the 1999 comedy "Election" (5 and 7 p.m., Pop).
- Election coverage, commentary and prognostication (7 p.m., CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, C-Span and most cable news stations).
- Illusionists audition on two hours of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (7 and 8 p.m., CW, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
- Chloe Sevigny and Kate Beckinsale star in director Whit Stillman's 1998 chatty comedy-drama "The Last Days of Disco" (8:40 p.m., TMC).
LATE NIGHT
- While other late-night talk show shows are pre-empted for more election coverage tonight, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (10 p.m., Comedy Central) will comment on election night.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!