TV Highlights (Nov. 4, 2020): PBS series explores Titanic mystery

Now in its 18th season, "Secrets of the Dead" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) ponders what might have happened had another ship arrived to rescue passengers from the doomed ocean liner Titanic after it struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912.

It had been believed that another ship, the SS Californian, was in close range but left the scene rather than make a rescue effort. The ship's captain, Stanley Lord, and crew faced decades of infamy but denied the charges that they had left more than 1,000 passengers to perish in the icy waters.

Only after the wreckage of the Titanic was located in 1985 was the testimony of Lord validated. But if the Californian wasn't the ship sighted by survivors, what was? "Secrets of the Dead" reopens a mystery more than a century old to dredge up the identification of vessels that might have saved so many lives.

MEET THE 'PRIMATES'

"Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) will spend the next three weeks visiting primates, our closest relatives in the animal kingdom, with whom we share most of our DNA. Shot over the course of two years and reflecting 28 separate filmed productions spanning several continents, "Primates" invites viewers to go swinging with gibbons and foraging with macaques.