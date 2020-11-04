TV Highlights (Nov. 5, 2020): Organ donation at the heart of 'B Positive'

"B Positive" (7:30 p.m., CBS) debuts — and its message is embedded in its title.

The premise of the series is rather outlandish. Like many sitcoms of this sort, it's based on the true story of its co-creator, Marco Pennette, a writer on "Mom" and part of Chuck Lorre's ensemble.

Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") stars as Drew, a rather glum divorced therapist who discovers in the opening moments that he's suffering renal failure and will likely die if he doesn't undergo a kidney transplant. His dire and immediate need for an organ donor serves to remind him how estranged he has become from his family and of the superficial nature of his so-called friendships.

While attending the wedding of an old friend, he encounters Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), someone he knew casually in high school, a "free spirit." Very much under the influence, Gina promises to donate a kidney to Drew. Is she for real? Or is this a casual, drunken promise? Can Gina stay clean and sober long enough for her kidney to become worthy of donation? How many episodes or seasons will unfold before these two become an "item"?